Blue Ocean Corporation reaffirms its commitment to sustainability

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:12 AM

Blue Ocean Corporation, one of the world leaders in supply chain consulting and training, is proud to play a significant role in advancing the sustainability agenda in the UAE by helping companies achieve excellence in sustainability. Emphasising the dedication to sustainability, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has declared 2024 as the Year of Sustainability earlier this year — an extension of the 2023 theme. Blue Ocean Corporation is at the forefront of this initiative, actively contributing to the country’s sustainability goals by guiding organisations to achieve the coveted Enterprise Sustainability Certification.

In the face of increasing climatic changes, the global community has recognised the urgency of addressing environmental and social challenges. As the world becomes increasingly focused on fostering sustainability, it is crucial to underscore the fact that organisations with sustainable practices are better qualified to thrive in this highly competitive landscape. Amidst this context, the UAE Government has set ambitious sustainability targets to foster a green economy and promote responsible business practices among organizations. Blue Ocean Corporation is highly committed to supporting this vision by empowering organisations to navigate the complex landscape of sustainability. Blue Ocean, which is a Superbrand and an ASCM-Authorised Consulting Partner, guides organisations throughout their journey to sustainable transformation by assessing their readiness to apply for the sustainability certification, helping them achieve it and eventually making them capable of demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

Blue Ocean Corporation’s comprehensive approach to sustainability focuses on empowering businesses by adopting environmentally friendly practices, reducing their carbon footprint, and fostering social responsibility. The Enterprise Certification for Sustainability from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the industry’s first and only corporate supply chain designation that measures social responsibility, economic sustainability, and ecological stewardship. “Being one of the world leaders in supply chain consulting, it is our responsibility to contribute significantly to achieving the nation’s sustainability goals. We strongly believe that our consulting solutions will help organisations meet the sustainability standards, hence making them achieve the most reputed ASCM Enterprise Certification for Sustainability,” said Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation. The Enterprise Sustainability Certification serves as a testament to a company's commitment to sustainable practices, reflecting positively on its reputation, brand image, and overall contribution to the well-being of the community and the planet. “We strongly believe that sustainable practices are not only essential for preserving our environment but also integral to fostering long-term prosperity and societal well-being. Through collaborative efforts and forward-thinking strategies, we pledge to champion sustainability within our organisation as well as our clients, empowering businesses and communities to thrive in harmony with nature," said Vipin Vaidyanathan, head of consulting wing at Blue Ocean Corporation.



As the UAE Government leads the charge towards a sustainable future, Blue Ocean Corporation stands in solidarity with the mission to make the nation a trailblazer in environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.