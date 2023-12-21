BLEISURE DINNER AND APERITIVO ITALIANO

The dinner organised by the Chamber is an opportunity to create connections

Bleisure Dinners: the networking dinners organised by the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE. The Bleisure Dinners are an exceptional opportunity for networking: the Chamber invites local distributors, partners and associates for an evening together to get to know the projects and the Italian companies which have interest in establishing their business in the UAE.

The Bleisure Dinners are held at the best locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, such as the most important chain hotels or gourmet restaurants, easy to reach and with international food proposals. During the dinner, usually offered by the Italian Chamber of Commerce, participants can network between one another and the Chamber collaborators and board members, who are always present.

In 2023 three Dinners have been held, one per quarter starting from spring. The attendances have always been numerous, from 50 up to 90 participants from different local and Italian companies.

Bleisure Dinners are also a very interesting opportunity to meet entrepreneurs and managers for people who are staying in Dubai or Abu Dhabi for very short periods and would like to understand if the United Arab Emirates are an interesting place to invest for their business in the future.

Another important initiative signed by the Italian Chamber of Commerce are the so called Aperitivi Italiani. The Aperitivo Italiano gathers in one place the Italian Community in the UAE: exclusive Italian locations, such as restaurants, hotels or lounge bars, where Italian style and state-of-the-art meet with friendly mood and delicious Italian specialties. The Aperitivo Italiano is especially well-known in Dubai, where it is always fully booked. The dates, locations and times are always posted on our social and communicate through our monthly newsletter: participations are guaranteed only with a reservation due to a high interest to this kind of events.

