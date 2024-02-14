BITS Pilani Dubai Campus launches a unique career fair tailored for exclusively startups and SMEs

Abdul Razzak Sohail, manager career service , BPDC

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 2:59 PM

Scheduled for February 15, 2024, this pioneering initiative seeks to redefine the interaction between these enterprises and students, presenting a unique opportunity for direct engagement with the university’s exceptional talent pool. Integrating innovative technology, the event aims to extend its influence by enabling continued interaction beyond physical attendance, thereby nurturing collaboration.

Professor Srinivasan Madapusi ,Director , BITS Pilani Dubai Campus

This event wholly dedicated to startups and SMEs offers a unique opportunity for these businesses to access top-tier talent, network with industry professionals, and enhance brand visibility among students. By tailoring recruitment strategies to target specific skill sets and engaging with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, startups and SMEs can drive growth and innovation within their organisations. Additionally, participating in such fairs provides cost-effective recruitment solutions and fosters valuable collaborations and partnerships, ultimately contributing to the success and sustainability of these businesses in the competitive market landscape.

"At BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, we are proud to lead this brand-new initiative," commented Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, director of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus. "We are offering startups and SMEs the chance to access top-tier talent in a way that has never been done before in the UAE. This career fair marks a new era of collaboration between academia and industry, providing a platform for startups to discover and recruit the best and brightest students directly from our campus. This initiative also provides the opportunity for our students to explore the exciting startup landscape for career options, where they can acquire technical and business skills at an accelerated pace."

Central to the event's innovation is its integration of technology to extend the career fair's impact beyond its physical confines. While the event will take place in person, both startups and students will be facilitated through a dedicated mobile app. This enables continued interaction and engagement beyond the event day. This forward-thinking approach ensures that the connections made and opportunities discovered during the career fair transcend time and space, fostering ongoing collaboration and growth.

"We recognize the importance of leveraging technology to enhance the reach and effectiveness of this one-of-a-kind career fair," added Abdul Razzak Sohail, manager of career services at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus. "Through the mobile app, startups and students will have access to a wealth of resources and opportunities, ensuring that the benefits of this event extend far beyond the day of the fair."

This exclusive ‘Campus Career Fair-Startups’ at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus promises to be a landmark event, reshaping the landscape of recruitment and entrepreneurship in the UAE. By bringing together the brightest minds from academia and the most innovative startups from across the country, this event is set to catalyze new partnerships, drive innovation, and fuel the growth of the startup ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.

For more information and enquiry, please click on: https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/