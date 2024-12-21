Big Ticket’s December: Dh30 million, weekly millionaires, and dream cars await

Get ready for the last 10 days of December like no other! This festive season, Big Ticket is taking celebrations to a whole new level with prizes, excitement, and unforgettable opportunities.

The spotlight shines on a staggering Dh30 million grand prize, one of the biggest jackpots in Big Ticket history, ready to turn dreams into reality. But the excitement doesn’t stop there! One lucky participant will win Dh1 million through the Millionaire weekly e-draws, spreading joy and fortune far and wide, and creating more guaranteed millionaires this December. But don’t wait too long—purchase your ticket now for a chance to win one of the two remaining e-draws.

From December 1 to December 25, when you purchase two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction, you’ll automatically enter our exclusive Big Win Contest. Each week, four finalists will walk away with guaranteed cash prizes between Dh20,000 and Dh150,000. These finalists will then go head-to-head during the live Big Win draw on January 3, 2025. Stay tuned as the finalist names will be revealed on January 1, 2025, on the official Big Ticket website.

Gear up, car enthusiasts, a luxury drive awaits! A stunning Maserati Grecale awaits one lucky winner this December, with the draw scheduled for January 3. But that’s not all! The excitement rolls into February, where you could drive away in the luxurious BMW M440i. For just Dh150 per ticket, the Dream Car draws offer the ultimate chance to live the luxury life.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at the Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters. For updates and all the latest news, follow Big Ticket on social media. The Millionaire weekly E-draw dates: Week 3: 18th – 24th December and Draw Date- 25th December (Wednesday)

Week 4: 25th – 31st December and Draw Date- 1st January, 2025 (Wednesday)

*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.