Bhima Jewellers celebrates founder’s 120th birthday with free dental and physiotherapy camp

The vehicles would be deployed to support disaster relief efforts as required in UAE and other Middle Eastern and African countries
Bhima Jewellers recently celebrated the 120th birthday of their esteemed mentor and founder, Bhima Bhattar. This significant milestone was marked by a heartwarming initiative in collaboration with Thumbay Hospital, Ajman, hosting a free dental and physiotherapy Camp as part of the Founder’s Day campaign.
The event was graced by prominent figures including Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Healthcare, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president of Thumbay Healthcare, along with other dignitaries from Thumbay and U Nagaraja Rau, director of Bhima Jewellers. The camp provided free consultations to hundreds of attendees, reflecting the founder's vision of enhancing community welfare.
Rau emphasised the importance of health in his speech, stating, "Health is often regarded as the greatest of all human blessings. Our social initiative aims to fulfil the vision of our founder, Bhima Bhattar, who consistently believed in enhancing the lives of people in our society."
Bhima Jewellers, a leading jewellery brand, has its stores located at Karama Centre in Karama, Dubai, Al Arouba Street in Rolla, Sharjah, Nesto Hypermarket in Muweilah, Sharjah, and Nesto MIA Mall in Al Nahda, Sharjah.
The vehicles would be deployed to support disaster relief efforts as required in UAE and other Middle Eastern and African countries
The new store promises to bring the latest trends and unbeatable value to the heart of Dubai’s vibrant shopping scene
Witness mesmerising portraits and AI user experience through HONOR AI Portrait Engine, and a range of AI features across camera, display, chipset, performance and more
The tool assists aspiring founders by offering a clear understanding of the costs involved in setting up a business in the country, helping them choose the most economical options available
This esteemed accolade highlights its innovative spirit and unwavering dedication in a market that saw $240 million in spending in 2022
Omnix’s latest offering accelerates AI deployment, cuts costs, and enhances customer interaction across diverse sectors
Integrates and synthesises data from sensors, devices and systems into a single data plane, facilitating seamless on-premises processing and real-time decisions