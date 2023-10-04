Beyond property deals: Revo Realty's humanitarian drive touches over 1,200 families in Pakistan

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:19 PM

Demonstrating a commitment that goes beyond real estate, Revo Realty, a leading name in Dubai's property market, recently embarked on a humanitarian mission to flood-affected areas in Pakistan. Over a span of five days, four core team members reached out to over 1,200 families, providing them with essential food, medicines, and surgeries.

The team's efforts didn't stop there. Recognising the acute water shortage in several villages, Revo Realty installed multiple water purifiers and pumps, ensuring that residents have access to clean and safe drinking water. This initiative was backed by a generous donation of Dh250,000 (approximately 2 crore PKR) from the company.

"Revo didn't start to sell real estate. Our primary objective is to make this world a better place. We have been donating roughly 15 per cent of our revenue towards charity. Revenue, not profit, "remarked Farhan Safi, a representative from Revo Realty.

This recent mission to Pakistan is a testament to Revo Realty's dedication to social responsibility. While the company is renowned for its expertise in Dubai Properties and the broader Dubai real estate market, its philanthropic endeavours highlight a deeper commitment to global well-being.

The company's Instagram reel, which can be viewed here, offers a glimpse into the profound impact of their humanitarian efforts in Pakistan. The reel captures the gratitude of the beneficiaries and the dedication of the Revo Realty team.

While this mission has made a significant difference to many lives, Revo Realty emphasises that it's just the beginning. The company has ambitious plans to further its philanthropic efforts, aiming to make even bigger impacts in the near future.

For those interested in Dubai's real estate market, Revo Realty offers a unique proposition. Not only do they provide expert guidance on property investments, but they also offer the opportunity to be part of a larger mission – one that seeks to make a tangible difference in the world.