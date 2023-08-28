Belsons Technologies launches Belsio HRMS, a revolutionary cloud-based CRM solution for HR operations

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 1:00 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 2:40 PM

With over 55 years of cumulative experience in developing fully integrated HR software solutions for organisations from diversified industries, Belsons Technologies has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking efficient and effective solutions to manage their workforce.

Belsio HRMS is a comprehensive platform that covers all aspects of HRMS, including recruitment, onboarding and training, visa and payroll management, performance management, leave and attendance management, and much more. As a cloud-based solution, this software is accessible remotely from any device or location, making it easy for managers and employees to stay connected and organised while on the go. The system is compatible with most technology platforms, ensuring its integration with the company’s internal and external systems.

How Belsio HRMS can transform the recruitment process:

Belsio HRMS is designed to automate and simplify the recruitment process, making it easier to manage job postings, screening resumes, conducting interviews, and other aspects of the hiring process. One of the key benefits of using Belsio HRMS is that it is highly cost-effective compared to conventional methods of hiring talent. Traditional recruitment methods often involve a significant amount of time, effort, and resources to find the right candidates. Companies have to spend money on advertising job openings, conducting interviews, and performing background checks.

With Belsio HRMS, however, all of these tasks can be automated, reducing the need for manual labour and saving companies a great deal of money in the long run.

The convenience of leave management:

Belsio HRMS is a powerful solution that helps streamline the leave management system of a company. This software makes it easy to manage employee leave requests, track leave balances, and ensure that employees take the correct amount of leave. It allows employees to submit leave requests online. This eliminates the need for paper forms and manual processes, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Instead, employees can simply log in to the system, select the type of leave they need (e.g. vacation, sick leave, personal leave), and submit their request. This request is then automatically routed to the appropriate manager for approval.

Faster and accurate payroll management

With Belsio HRMS, payroll processing becomes a breeze. This CRM solution can automate the entire payroll process, from calculating salaries to generating paychecks. This means that HR managers can save a lot of time and effort that would otherwise be spent on manual calculations and paperwork.

An added advantage of Belsio HRMS is its ability to integrate with other systems, such as time and attendance tracking software. This integration makes it easy to track employee hours and calculate salaries based on actual work hours rather than estimates or assumptions. This ensures that employees are paid accurately and that there are no discrepancies in the payroll process.

Employee management and performance reviews

Belsio HRMS comes with core features such as task and time management, performance reviews, appraisals, training and development, employee self-services, and more. When combined, these features can streamline and automate many of the time-consuming tasks associated with employee management. With the ability to assign tasks to employees and track their progress, managers can ensure that deadlines are met, and projects are completed on time.

With other important features, such as performance review and appraisal functionality, managers can easily review employee performance, provide feedback, and set goals for improvement.

Better harmony and productivity:

Belsio HRMS creates a harmonious communication environment among different teams and departments. This feature helps to minimise friction in the existing systems and ensures that the implementation process is seamless and hassle-free. The software is suitable for organisations of any size, from those with just one employee to those with thousands.

Belsons Technologies is a team of seasoned IT experts with the latest resources and equipment to provide efficient and effective solutions that enhance the productivity of an organisation. In addition to software development and implementation, they provide post-installation training and support to ensure the system runs smoothly and effectively.

Belsio HRMS comes with a 14-day trial, allowing businesses to experience the benefits of the system before committing to it. The software is also backed by a team of experts who are available to provide support and guidance throughout the implementation process.

"We are thrilled to launch Belsio HRMS, our latest cloud-based CRM solution for Human Resource departments," said a spokesperson for Belsons Technologies. "With our extensive experience in developing specialised solutions for HRMS, we are confident that Belsio HRMS will help organisations streamline their HR operations and bring efficiency to their systems.

We invite all businesses to try Belsio HRMS for free and experience the benefits for themselves."

For more information about Belsio HRMS and other IT solutions provided by Belsons Technologies, please visit their website or contact them directly.