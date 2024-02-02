UAE

BASANT: A celebration of culture, kites, and melodies by Al Ghurair Exchange

The community extravaganza will seamlessly blend the age-old tradition of kite flying with a musical symphony, creating an unforgettable experience for all

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 12:56 PM

The enchanting spirit of Basant is set to descend upon our community in a burst of vibrant colours, laughter, and melodies as families will gather for the much-anticipated event – BASANT scheduled for February 3 and 4 at Task Sports Al Dhaid Sharjah. Organised by Al Ghurair Exchange, this community extravaganza will seamlessly blend the age-old tradition of kite flying with a musical symphony, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

Underneath the open skies, kites of all shapes and sizes adorned with lively hues will take flight, transforming the atmosphere into a canvas of celebration.

Al Ghurair Exchange, known for fostering community spirit, will take the celebration a step further by introducing a musical element to the festivities. A stage will be set, featuring local musicians and bands who will enthral the audience with a diverse range of tunes.

As the sun dips below the horizon, the grand finale will unfold – a mesmerising display of illuminated kites against the night sky. The musical performances will take on a new energy, with the crowd swaying to the rhythm of the night. It will be a celebration that not only honours cultural heritage but also creates memories that will resonate within our community for years to come."


