Baraka Real Estate Development partners with CREC for strategic joint venture

Baraka Real Estate Development, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced a strategic joint venture with China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), one of the world’s largest and most reputable infrastructure and construction firms. The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organisations to advance real estate projects that combine world-class development with cutting-edge engineering and infrastructure solutions.

The partnership aims to develop large-scale residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across the Middle East, bringing together Baraka’s market expertise and local knowledge with CREC’s international construction and engineering capabilities. This joint venture is expected to significantly enhance the region’s real estate sector, driving growth and innovation in the coming years.

"We are excited to partner with CREC, a global leader in the construction industry," said Dr Husam Alameri, general manager of Baraka Real Estate Development. "This collaboration represents a powerful synergy that will enable us to accelerate our project delivery timelines, improve quality, and meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality real estate in the UAE and broader GCC region."

CREC, known for its successful track record in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide, will bring its expertise in engineering, project management, and execution to this partnership. The company's capabilities in constructing iconic projects, ranging from residential developments to major transportation networks, will complement Baraka’s established reputation for excellence in real estate development. "This joint venture with Baraka Real Estate Development marks a significant milestone for CREC in the Middle East market," said Li Wei, general manager of CREC’s Middle East Division. "We are confident that our combined efforts will create landmark developments that reflect the highest standards of design, sustainability, and engineering innovation, ultimately contributing to the continued growth of the region." The first project under this collaboration will focus on the development of a state-of-the-art mixed-use development in Dubai, expected to break ground in the second quarter of 2025. Further projects will follow, focusing on residential, commercial, and tourism developments throughout the UAE and GCC.

The joint venture reflects both companies' shared commitment to advancing the region’s infrastructure and real estate sectors, providing communities with innovative, sustainable, and world-class living and working environments.