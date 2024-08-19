Bank on big wins with Big Ticket's unmatched cash and car prize bonanza

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM

Big Ticket, the GCC's most celebrated and enduring raffle, is set to make dreams a reality this August with one of its largest giveaways in its remarkable 32-year history. This month, participants stand the chance to win a grand prize of Dh15 million, daily cash rewards, and a luxury car, making it a life-changing opportunity for all.

The spotlight of Big Ticket's August promotion is undoubtedly the Dh15 million grand prize. For just Dh500, participants can purchase a ticket that could potentially transform their financial future, fulfill lifelong dreams, or enable investments in their ideal home. The grand prize winner will be announced on September 3, kicking off an extraordinary new chapter for one lucky individual. Additionally, Big Ticket offers a special promotion: buy two tickets and receive a third one absolutely free, increasing your chances of winning.

In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket is bringing excitement every day with Dh50,000 daily cash prizes. Throughout August, anyone who purchases a Dh500 ticket will automatically be entered into both the monthly draw and a daily e-draw. This means that every ticket holder has the opportunity to win the daily cash prize the very next day after their purchase. In total, Big Ticket will distribute Dh1,550,000 in daily cash prizes this month.

The excitement doesn’t end there. On September 3, ten guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000, ensuring the celebration continues long after the grand prize draw.

For those dreaming of luxury on four wheels, Big Ticket is also offering the chance to win a brand-new Range Rover Velar, valued at approximately Dh325,000. By purchasing a Dream Car ticket for Dh150, customers can enter this exclusive draw, also taking place on September 3. And if luck doesn’t strike this time, there's another opportunity on October 3, when a luxurious Maserati Ghibli, worth around Dh380,000, will be up for grabs. This August, Big Ticket makes it easier than ever to turn dreams into reality. With 31 daily cash prize winners, 10 winners of Dh100,000 each, and a grand prize winner of Dh15 million, the total cash prizes amount to a staggering Dh17,550,000. Plus, a luxurious Range Rover Velar worth approximately Dh325,000 is also in the mix, making this one of the most thrilling raffles to participate in.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or at in-store counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this life-changing event!