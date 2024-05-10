Axiom Prime Real Estate Development launches Milestone Residences in JVT

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 12:20 PM

Axiom Prime Real Estate Development announced the launch of Milestone Residences, a luxury development in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), merging urban elegance with the charm of natural scenery. The project features 51 residences across one- and two-bedroom units, two-bedroom apartments with maids’ rooms, and two retail outlets.

Milestone Residences presents an unparalleled living experience, luxurious living, and a blending of urban sophistication with the tranquillity of natural surroundings. It also promises high ROI given its stunning views of the community park, strategic location with easy entry and exit, and convenient access within the community and destinations beyond.

Amenities at Milestone Residences include a state-of-the-art gym, a stunning rooftop pool, and a relaxing podium. An attractive payment plan entailing 40 per cent during construction and 60 per cent upon handover is extended to interested investors, with 70 per cent of the development already sold following huge demand, at an average of Dh1,400 per square foot, generating Dh70 million in sales.

Axiom Prime Real Estate Development was founded by industry veterans with a combined experience of 60 years spanning The Netherlands and the UAE. They have launched Holland’s largest real estate development, delivered over 3,000 apartments, including more than 2,000 villas internationally, as well as, transferred 50 buildings. As master developers, Axiom Prime will continue to bring a wealth of experience to Dubai, aiming to replicate their previous successes and contribute to crafting the emirate’s skyline.

The company focuses on boutique luxury living across select Dubai neighbourhoods, a niche approach that allows its team to achieve outstanding returns to investors while mitigating risk, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry.

In his comments, Hamzah Abu Zannad, co-founder of Axiom Prime Real Estate Development, said: "We are pleased with the launch of our inaugural project in Jumeirah Village Triangle. Our philosophy at the company is to develop boutique projects that promise high value for our discerning investors and buyers. During our long tenure in the real estate industry, we have not compromised on the quality of our projects and ensure speedy deliveries, as well as attractive payment plans. We look forward to announce another unique development in Q3 in Jumeirah Garden City."

As Axiom Prime Real Estate Development sets its sights on shaping the future of Dubai's real estate landscape, the company looks forward to continuing its journey of creating distinctive living experiences that redefine luxury living in the city.