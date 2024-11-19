AX Premium Properties Secures Second Top Slot in Damac Broker Awards Q3 2024

AX Premium Properties has been awarded the second position in the Damac Broker Awards for the third quarter of 2024.









Hence, one of Dubai's leading real estate agencies reaffirms its strong market presence and its unrelenting commitment to excellence within the emirate's highly competitive real estate sector. This award represents a serious commitment to excellent service and results for customers by the agency; hence, securing itself as one of the best-performing brokers associated with DAMAC, one of the UAE's most distinguished real estate developers.

Industry Recognition and Significance of the DAMAC Broker Awards

The DAMAC Broker Awards is one of the most respected recognition programs in the Dubai real estate sector, exclusively focusing on agencies that provide excellence in customer service, outstanding sales performances, and innovation in the industry. To come second in the Q3 2024 Damac Broker Awards places AX Premium Properties amongst the elite group of Brokers who have most impacted the market. The first is the commitment to quality and results, but the second is confirmation of the status of a reliable partner in the big network of DAMAC. Receiving this award means AX Premium Properties has made a substantial contribution to the betterment of Dubai's real estate sector by adding value and excellence for its customers.

Founded in 2014, AX Premium Properties has quickly established itself as one of the leading names in UAE real estate. With a diversified portfolio, the agency offers a comprehensive range of services, including buying, renting, selling, property management, and holiday home short-term rentals under the AX Staycation brand, which has been running successfully in the short-term rental market. This one-stop-shop approach ensures that AX Premium Properties meets the diverse needs of both national and international clients, providing high-quality and reliable solutions. Recently, the agency added to its impressive collection of industry awards received last year, including:

* ARADA - Top Broker of the Year 2023

* DAMAC - Top Agency of the Year 2023 (Top 6)

* REPORTAGE - Top Agency of the Year 2023

* Arabian Best of Best Awards - Best Property Management of the Year 2023