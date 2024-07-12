Ashwin Sheth Group plans to invest over Rs4,500 crores in the next 3-5 years; unveils new logo and growth vision

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 12:04 PM

Ashwin Sheth Group, a renowned name in the luxury real estate market in the MMR region, proudly announces its rebranding initiative to celebrate its remarkable 38 years of legacy, culminating in a 3x growth and planned entry into other key metros. With the unveiling of a new logo and vision, Ashwin Sheth Group reiterated their commitment towards enhancing the lives of customers and their steadfast dedication towards Quality and Design.

Ashwin Sheth Group collaborated with chlorophyll, India's first end-to-end brand consultancy firm, for the new brand identity. The new logo consists of the letters 'A' and ’S’ and reflects the commitment to crafting spaces that serve as mirrors to the worlds inhabited by Ashwin Sheth Group’s cherished stakeholders. The tagline, 'Our world reflects your world', eloquently expresses the dedication to understanding and fulfilling customers' desires, needs, and aspirations.

Ashwin Sheth, chairman and managing director, Ashwin Sheth Group, said: "India’s real estate market has long been a key driver of economic growth, significantly contributing to the country’s GDP. As Mumbai leads the luxury market and the real estate industry experiences positive momentum, we decided this was the perfect time for us to move onto the next level. With sales reaching ₹1,486 in FY23-24 and maintaining a remarkable three-fold growth trajectory, our financial year 2023–24 has been exceptional. This is just the beginning. Looking ahead, we are focused on redefining urban living through innovation, sustainability, and expansive community-building. With the new vision and brand identity my team is calling it Ashwin Sheth 2.0." Bhavik Bhandari, chief sales and marketing officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, stated: “As we embark on a future journey of expansion, Ashwin Sheth 2.0 signifies our dedication to providing not just homes but also an understanding of your desires, needs and aspirations. We are aggressively expanding in the Pan MMR region and we will be soon launching projects in Kandivali, Borivali, Sewree, Juhu, 7 Rasta, Marine Drive, Nepean Sea Road, Goregaon, Thane, Mulund, and Mazagaon. We will be soon foraying into cities like Bangalore, Pune, Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa. Our focus remains on prime locations, meticulous planning, innovative design, and unparalleled quality. Our rebranding is more than a new identity; it marks our commitment to designing holistic lifestyles that reflect the essence of our customers. As part of CMD’s vision and business expansion, the company plans to be among the top 10 leading real estate players in India in the next 4-5 years."

The company is also planning to look at new growth drivers including new land acquisitions at strategic locations. This will include joint ventures, redevelopments and others. The company is also expanding its product portfolio across residential, commercial, township, villas, retail, mix-use, farm-houses, co-working spaces, second homes and warehousing.

With ambitious expansion plans, ASG is poised to elevate its legacy in the Indian real estate landscape.