ASCS expands with a new state-of-the-art facility, emphasising moral values and innovation

The American School of Creative Science (ASCS) in Nad Al Sheba celebrated a remarkable milestone with the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art campus. The expansion reflects ASCS’s unwavering commitment to delivering a 21st-century education integrated with Islamic values, catering to the growing demand for holistic learning in the UAE.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Salah A Bukhatir, chairman and CEO of Bukhatir Education Advancement & Management (BEAM); Aisha Miran, director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and Dr Ahmed Eid AL Mansoori, member of the Federal National Council. Senior officials from KHDA, BEAM, and the Creative Science Schools also attended, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Situated in Nad Al Sheba 2, the ASCS campus is part of a renowned network of schools that are distinguished for their integration of international education standards with Arabic language programs and Islamic education. ASCS Nad Al Sheba follows the US Common Core State Standards for English and Math, the Next Generation Science Standards, and the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum for Arabic, Islamic Studies, Social Studies, and Moral Education. This comprehensive curriculum ensures that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed for academic excellence and global citizenship. Speaking at the event, Salah A Bukhatir emphasised, "This expansion symbolises our continued dedication to nurturing young minds, instilling strong moral values, and promoting academic excellence through innovative education. ASCS Nad Al Sheba is designed to foster critical and creative thinking, develop future leaders, and prepare students to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

The newly opened campus is equipped with advanced facilities that enhance the learning experience. These include state-of-the-art sports facilities, diverse activity spaces, and cutting-edge technology that enables students to thrive in a dynamic educational environment. Notably, ASCS Nad Al Sheba also offers a unique Quran memorisation program that strengthens its Islamic Studies curriculum, reinforcing the school’s motto: Excellence Rooted in Values.

BEAM, the educational management arm of the Bukhatir Group, has successfully developed educational institutions in the UAE for over two decades, operating schools under the banners of the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and the International School of Creative Science (ISCS). With a combined enrollment of over 12,500 students, BEAM continues to lead in providing quality education that merges innovation with strong ethical foundations.