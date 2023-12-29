Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 2:16 PM

In a dazzling display of artistic brilliance, Artistree Gallery proudly concluded the highly successful solo exhibition, ‘Contours,’ featuring the extraordinary talents of renowned artist Rachana Darda.

The show unfolded at the prestigious Alserkal Avenue, Design District, Dubai, on December 16 and 17, 2023, captivating art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Following the weekend exhibition at Alserkal Avenue, the showcase continued at Artistree Gallery till December 24, providing art enthusiasts with an extended opportunity to experience the beauty and depth of Rachana Darda's masterpieces.

In ‘Contours,’ Rachana Darda unveils her soul-stirring world of creativity, where the lines between reality and imagination blur into a symphony of captivating visuals.

Visitors were fascinated by Rachana Darda’s intricate pen art and surreal photography, which transported them to unexplored realms and evoked profound emotions. In her own words, “I discovered that making pen art was akin to meditation for me, and my obsession for black and white led me to create.”

‘Contours’ offered a unique opportunity to experience the world of Rachana Darda, a multidisciplinary artist, photographer, and fashion designer renowned for her intricate pen art. The show was a testament to her journey, from her early days as a fashion designer and entrepreneur to her recent venture into pen art, inspired by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through her captivating creations, Rachana invited viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery, exploring the depths of human experience and the beauty of shared moments.

‘Contours’ was presented by Artistree Gallery, a Dubai-based art curator committed to showcasing the works of emerging and established artists from around the globe. The gallery has been a vibrant hub for artistic expression for two decades, nurturing talent and fostering a love for art in all its forms. ‘Contours’ was a testament to the gallery’s mission to provide a platform for artists to share their unique visions with the world.