Apparel Group’s Club Apparel loyalty programme incentivise shoppers with exclusive 50 per cent back in points on all purchases this weekend

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM

Apparel Group’s Club Apparel loyalty programme rewards shoppers for an exclusive 'Club Apparel Half Points back' campaign incentivising customers during the long UAE weekend. This exciting three-day event will run from September 29 to October 1, and promises Club Apparel members exclusive rewards across a wide array of stores, and brands.

A Shopping Extravaganza

The Club Apparel Half Points Back Campaign offers a unique shopping experience for all customers incentivising them to earn back half of the points they spend. Valid across all participating Apparel Group stores, brands, and malls, this campaign is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for all shoppers and loyal customers to indulge in a shopping spree and maximise their rewards. To capitalise on the offer, all shoppers should be Club Apparel members before making their purchase. With no spending cap on the offer, shoppers can multiply the Club Apparel points, which can be saved or spent across Apparel Group’s Club Apparel ecosystem of brands.

Unmatched Variety and Value

“Apparel Group has always been dedicated to providing an exceptional array of choices for every shopper,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This campaign is a reflection of our commitment to rewarding our loyal customers and enhancing their shopping experience. Catering to over five million Club Apparel members, we are excited to offer something for everyone and make this long UAE weekend truly unforgettable."

Aligned with the celebration of the long UAE weekend, the Club Apparel Half Points Back Campaign is perfectly timed for those looking to update their wardrobes, purchase gifts for loved ones, or simply indulge in retail therapy. Apparel Group invites everyone to join the festivities, explore the latest collections, and make the most of this rewarding shopping experience.

For more information on the Club Apparel Half Points Back Campaign, participating stores, and terms and conditions, please visit Apparel Group Website: https://apparelglobal.com/en/.