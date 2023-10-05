Apparel Group’s brand Forest Essentials wins Superbrand status at Superbrands Award 2023

Recounting the crowning achievements of Fxview, a standout player to watch in 2024
In a spectacular celebration of branding excellence, – Forest Essentials, a renowned luxury Ayurveda brand within Apparel Group, has announced that it has won the prestigious Superbrands status. Along with other nine brands, Forest Essentials received this recognition at a grand ceremony held on September 28 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.
The Superbrands organisation, renowned globally as an independent authority and arbiter of branding brilliance, is dedicated to honouring exceptional brands and fostering the discipline of branding. The accolade is a testament to the relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction that each of the winning brands epitomises.
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic perspective on the recognition, stating, “Receiving this prestigious Award is both an honour and a valuable affirmation of our strategic commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled quality and value, reflecting the strength and resilience of our brand portfolio. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team; whose consistent efforts enhance our brand’s reputation and strategically position us for continued growth and success in the competitive global market.”
This award serves as a testament to Forest Essentials’ exceptional ability to grow and exceed in the competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in the global fashion and lifestyle industry. The award demonstrates Forest Essentials’ unique ability to resonate with consumers, offering products and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.
This recognition capitalises Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to nurture and grow brands in the competitive market, further solidifying their position in the global market.
Recounting the crowning achievements of Fxview, a standout player to watch in 2024
CINETomorrow’s community space is complimented by nine workshops of 90 minutes each covering various topics
Business leaders, professional athletes, Paralympians and trailblazers descend on the UAE to take the 7 Days 7 Emirates cycling challenge to spread the message of unity, tolerance, diversity and sustainability
With the unveiling of these new models, Samsung has further strengthened its OLED lineup and bolstered its leadership position in the gaming monitor market
This strategic move marks a pivotal chapter in Ajman Bank’s transformation journey of diversification and innovation
The event is set to gather leading manufacturers, producers, suppliers, and experts in the steel industry
Customers have the chance to win incredible prizes from now until January 14
This accolade from EFQM reinforces Apparel Group’s position as an industry leader committed to maintaining high international standards in its operations