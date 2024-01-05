Apparel Group awarded EFQM five-star recognition for outstanding business excellence

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 11:50 AM

Apparel Group has been distinguished with the prestigious five-star award from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). This recognition is a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic foresight, and a culture that fosters innovation and quality in the dynamic global retail sector.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, remarked on this prestigious achievement: “Receiving the EFQM 5-Star recognition is a significant milestone that encapsulates our strategic journey towards excellence. It celebrates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to redefining the industry standards. At Apparel Group, we are focused on delivering exceptional value and experiences to our customers, driven by our strategic vision. This award is a recognition of our unwavering commitment to excellence and the strategic initiatives that continue to propel us forward in the global market.”

The EFQM is a not-for-profit organisation, that provides a unique framework that encourages and recognises organisations for their commitment to continuous improvement and organisational excellence. The EFQM five-star award is one of the highest honours, acknowledging businesses that demonstrate an exceptional level of operational excellence and a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

Apparel Group’s innovative practices, including the integration of digital and physical retail experiences (‘phygital’ store), advanced employee training programs, and strategic analytics, have been instrumental in enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business success.

This prestigious accolade from EFQM reinforces Apparel Group’s position as an industry leader committed to maintaining high international standards in its operations. It marks another step in Apparel Group’s journey towards setting global benchmarks in retail and fashion.