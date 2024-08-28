E-Paper

Amir Al Salous joins Bank of Sharjah

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

Amir Al Salous has joined Bank of Sharjah as head of marketing and communications, according to a statement.

Amir brings nearly 18 years of experience in managerial roles in several prestigious institutions, whether locally, regionally or internationally, in the media, publishing and banking industries, noting that his last employment was at Invest Bank, UAE.


Amir was previously the head of corporate affairs and marketing at Standard Chartered Middle East with special focus on Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanese market.

“We wish Amir all the best and success in his future endeavours,” the statement said.


