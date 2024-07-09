Alfred's new jingle set to electrify the UAE

Hitesh Motwani, CMO and CDTO, InsuranceMarket.ae, Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, Alfred, brand mascot of InsuranceMarket.ae, and Ahmad Haffar, The Voice of Dubai.

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:13 PM

The UAE is set to experience a fresh wave of excitement as InsuranceMarket.ae prepares to unveil the latest iteration of its iconic jingle. Over the past three years, the company's jingle has become a well-known soundtrack throughout the nation, playing on radio stations and digital platforms. Created by the celebrated 'Voice of Dubai', Ahmad Haffar, the original jingle became an instantly recognisable tune.

Now, Ahmad Haffar has updated this familiar jingle, introducing an electrifying new version. This iteration incorporates rap and perfectly synced lyrics, featuring Alfred, the beloved mascot, stepping into the spotlight as a rapper for the first time. The upgraded jingle is expected to make a significant impact across airwaves and digital media, generating buzz throughout the UAE.

InsuranceMarket.ae continues to offer a range of insurance solutions, including car, health, home, life, travel, and business insurance. Their dedication to claims management ensures customers receive personal assistance with any claims-related issues. As the largest insurance platform in the UAE, they aim to provide options to meet diverse insurance needs, ensuring peace of mind and reliable service.

The new jingle is likely to enhance the brand's presence. With its rhythmic freestyle and catchy beats, it is designed to capture attention and spark curiosity across the UAE. Alfred's debut as a rapper marks a notable development in the company's branding efforts. Stay tuned as InsuranceMarket.ae prepares to release this new track—an experience the UAE has not heard before.