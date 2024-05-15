Alef Group to take part in ACRES Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 4:40 PM

Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the emirate of Sharjah has announced its participation in the first edition of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai. Taking place from May 16 to 19, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition will attract major real estate development and investment companies, alongside top-tier property brokers, project management firms, banks, and financial institutions in the UAE.

Alef Group will showcase both Hayyan and Al Mamsha projects, promising an exclusive glimpse into these exceptional developments. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of special exhibition offers for bookings.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group said: "We are delighted to participate in the first edition of Acres Real Estate Exhibition which will take place in Dubai this month. We aim to showcase our most groundbreaking projects and commitment to sustainability and innovation through Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, and greatly look forward to connecting with local investors and visitors."

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan projects are on high demand and sales transactions from the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2024 which took place in January at the Sharjah Expo Centre, amounted to approximately Dh310 million. This demonstrated the steady appeal of the group’s projects.

Ataya also announced the completion of construction of the Show Villa, a two-storey structure in Hayyan, comprising a total area of 5884.84 sq ft. Featuring five lavishly designed bedrooms, this spacious villa provides the perfect setting for families and investors seeking both comfort and sophistication. The Show Villa and On-site Experience Center will start welcoming customers by the end of May 2024.

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan have emerged as the Emirate’s latest premier destinations for residents seeking an enhanced living experience.

Situated conveniently close to Sharjah International Airport, children’s school complexes, the University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, these two distinguished residential and retail projects attract investors interested in upscale living.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae.