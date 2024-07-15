Alaghband Jewellery celebrates 15 years of excellence with a grand raffle

This latest creation marks the brand’s latest addition to its selection of exotic flavours
Alaghband Jewelry, the esteemed luxury jewellery brand founded by Mohammadali Alaghband, proudly commemorated its 15th anniversary with a spectacular event that highlighted its journey of trust, quality, and exceptional customer service. The grand celebration was held to express heartfelt gratitude to their loyal clients who have been instrumental in the brand's success over the past decade and a half.
Under the visionary leadership of Mohammadali Alaghband, the brand has established itself as a beacon of luxury and reliability in the jewellery industry. The brand's 15th-anniversary event was a testament to the strong bond it shares with its clientele, reaffirming the mutual appreciation and trust that have been the cornerstone of its legacy.
In a heartfelt speech, Mohammadali Alaghband extended his deepest thanks to the clients, acknowledging their pivotal role in the brand's achievements. He emphasised the shared journey of success and the importance of their continued support in driving the brand forward.
As a gesture of gratitude, Alaghband Jewellery hosted an exclusive, thrilling three-stage raffle with grand prizes for its loyal patrons. The event, held under UAE government supervision at the flagship store in Dubai Mall, saw three lucky winners receive 20k vouchers in the first stage, followed by two winners receiving 20k vouchers in the second stage. The excitement culminated on June 6 with a grand prize draw for a BMW 7 Series, marking a memorable celebration for the Alaghband's dedicated customers.
The grand raffle not only added an element of excitement to the evening but also showcased Alaghband Jewellery's dedication to rewarding its loyal clients. The luxurious prizes reflected the brand's commitment to providing exceptional value and experiences to its patrons.
The 15th-anniversary celebration marks a significant milestone for Alaghband Jewellery, serving as both a reflection on past achievements and a stepping stone towards future successes. The brand remains steadfast in its commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service, aiming to continue its legacy of excellence with the unwavering support of its clients.
As Alaghband Jewellery looks ahead to the future, the brand is dedicated to maintaining its position as a leader in the luxury jewellery market. With a focus on continuous improvement and client satisfaction, Alaghband Jewellery is poised for even greater accomplishments in the years to come.
