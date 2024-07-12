Al Zahra Hospital Dubai's emergency team triumphs in challenging cardiac arrest case

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 3:44 PM

At Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, the dedicated emergency team recently managed a challenging yet triumphant case of cardiac arrest. A 50-year-old patient was brought to the emergency room by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) while CPR was in progress. The DCAS team had already administered CPR for 10 minutes, delivered two defibrillation shocks due to episodes of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation, and managed two seizures.

Upon arrival, the patient was unconscious but agitated, necessitating immediate intervention. The emergency team swiftly moved to secure the airway and prepared the necessary medications for intubation. As they were preparing, the patient experienced ventricular fibrillation again. The team delivered another defibrillation shock and proceeded with the intubation without delay, ensuring effective airway management.

Following intubation, the team administered Amiodarone and Levetiracetam and conducted thorough evaluations, including blood tests and an ECG. The ECG revealed diffuse ST depression and tachycardia but no ST elevation. The on-call cardiologist was promptly informed, and the patient was transferred to the ICU for further care.

Simultaneously, another patient with an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (MI) arrived. Prioritising critical care, the cardiology team took this patient to the cath lab first for an urgent PCI. Once stabilised, they returned to assess the post-CPR patient, discovering that he had three completely blocked coronary arteries.

Thanks to the seamless coordination and expertise of the emergency, cardiology, and ICU teams, the patient was stabilised and has since shown significant recovery. Now, he is walking in the ward, grateful for the lifesaving care he received. This case exemplifies the outstanding teamwork and dedication of the staff at Al Zahra Hospital. It was a collective effort led by Dr Sabrina, head of the department, alongside skilled nurses, paramedics, emergency medicine specialist Dr Abdolghader Pakniyat, and cardiologist Dr Ahmed Elsokary.

The hospital proudly shares this success story as a testament to its commitment to providing the highest quality emergency care. Moments like these highlight the profound impact of their work and the lives they touch every day.