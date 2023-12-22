Al Maya Supermarket unveils ‘share the joy’ festive initiative

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM

This festive season, Al Maya Supermarket is delighted to bring its much-awaited lineup of festive activities and special offers to customers and families. Spearheaded by Kamal Vachani, group director, Al Maya Group, the ‘share the joy’ initiative will feature spectacular savings on a wide range of products, from fresh produce and gourmet treats to holiday decorations and gifts.

Bring the kids for exclusive Santa Claus appearances, engaging activities, and photos. Parents can savour the delectable treats and culinary delights, adding an unforgettable touch to the family gatherings. Take advantage of 24 hours opening hours, ensuring unparalleled convenience.

To make shopping even more enjoyable, Al Maya Supermarkets will be transformed into a winter wonderland with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and twinkling lights. Make your shopping time fun and convenient as Al Maya has gone the extra mile to make this festive season truly memorable for its customers.