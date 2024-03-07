Al Maya Supermarket: Celebrating the spirit of Ramadan with irresistible offers and a diverse range of products

Culinary capital unleashed: Sapaad and FlapKap join forces to solve restaurant working capital needs in UAE
The partnership aims to elevate the growth of UAE restaurants by providing flexible funding solutions
Al Maya Supermarket, a prominent retail chain in the UAE, is delighted to unveil an array of exciting offers and promotions in honour of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
To provide customers with an extensive selection of Ramadan-focused products, Al Maya Supermarkets has meticulously crafted a series of promotional booklets. These booklets, set to be released in three phases, will spotlight new brands and products to captivate shoppers throughout the season. The three stages of promotions include 'Ahlan Ramadan' (Pre-Ramadan), 'Ramadan Kareem One', and 'Ramadan Kareem Two', each offering fresh and enticing deals.
Our booklets will showcase over 500 products, catering to the diverse preferences of our valued customers. With substantial discounts and competitive prices, the promotions will span various categories such as grocery, beverages, chilled food, frozen food, and fresh produce, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming promotions: "We are thrilled to present these exciting offers and discounts to our loyal customers during the Holy month of Ramadan. The pre-Ramadan promotion began on February 21, and the much-anticipated Ramadan Kareem promotions will follow starting March 6. With a total run time of 45 days, our customers will have ample opportunity to make the most of these fantastic deals."
This Ramadan, join us as we come together to celebrate the core values of unity, kindness, and generosity. Visit your nearest Al Maya Supermarket to immerse yourself in the joy of our exclusive Ramadan promotions.
For more information about Al Maya Supermarket and our special Ramadan offers, please visit our website at www.almaya.ae or stay connected with us through our social media channels.
The partnership aims to elevate the growth of UAE restaurants by providing flexible funding solutions
Ushering in a new era of excellence in aftermarket auto parts distribution
This strategic move enables Qashio to extend its services not only to the UK but also across the European Union and other key markets
The award is presented to organisations in different sectors which are adjudged to have made the most significant achievements in the field of business excellence
The move is part of a commitment to sustainability and community engagement
Her passion for riding motorcycles through the streets of Kuala Lumpur has transformed into a groundbreaking venture in Dubai's electric mobility sector
His proactive stance on regulatory improvements and dedication to refining quality control processes signals a promising trajectory for the industry
The community event was hosted by the ISCS Parent-Teacher Association in conjunction with Project Inspire