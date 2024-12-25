Al Maya Group ushers in the holiday season with a grand Christmas launch

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group

Al Maya Group, a renowned supermarket conglomerate in the UAE, is delighted to announce the commencement of its much-anticipated Christmas celebrations at its flagship store in Dubai. The festivities were officially inaugurated by Oliver Christian, British consul-general to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who lit up the holiday season in a heartwarming ceremony.

The launch event marks the beginning of a magical and joyous season, inviting customers to revel in the festive spirit. Al Maya Group has partnered with leading FMCG brands from the UK to present a spectacular selection of festive offerings, ranging from traditional Christmas delicacies to modern treats. With its shelves brimming with seasonal delights, the group promises to make this Christmas an unforgettable experience for shoppers across the UAE. Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, expressed his gratitude for the distinguished presence of Oliver Christian at the event. "We are honoured to have Oliver Christian join us in illuminating our Christmas celebrations. This occasion underscores the strong bond between the UAE and the UK, a relationship we are committed to nurturing. We are confident that our diverse range of festive products will bring joy to our customers, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for a joyful and prosperous Christmas season."

As one of the UAE’s leading supermarket chains, Al Maya Group is dedicated to providing an unparalleled shopping experience. With a wide network of supermarkets strategically located across the UAE, the group caters to the country’s vibrant and diverse communities, ensuring every customer finds something special this festive season.