Al Maya Group of Supermarkets gears up for Eid Al Adha celebrations

Britts Imperial University College and University of London partner to offer cutting-edge bachelor's programmes in UAE
The programmes are designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive global job market
As the festive season approaches, Al Maya Group of Supermarkets, a leading retail chain in the UAE, is gearing up to provide its customers with an exceptional shopping experience during Eid Al Adha celebrations. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, the group is ensuring that its supermarkets are well-stocked and ready to cater to the increased demand for essential items and special treats.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Eid Al Adha celebrations and are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience for our valued customers," said Kamal Vachani, group director, partner at Al Maya Group. "Our supermarkets are stocked with a diverse range of products, including fresh meat, dairy products, and other essentials, to ensure that our customers have everything they need to make their Eid celebrations truly unforgettable," Vachani added.
"We are committed to providing our customers with the best shopping experience possible, and we are confident that our preparations will ensure a smooth and enjoyable Eid celebration for everyone," added Vachani.
The programmes are designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive global job market
The camp is designed to ignite curiosity and inspire young minds through a variety of fun and educational activities
The innovative partnership ushers in a new era of digital convenience for insurance in the UAE
Participants will enjoy a range of carnival games, balloon darts, and captivating bubble shows and magical performances
MoU aims to explore collaboration in various areas, including the development of research projects, enhancement of AI-focused curriculum, training on AI applications, and faculty development initiatives
The new clinic promises easy accessibility for residents not only in Al Ain but also from the neighbouring Emirates
Thomas brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, having held key roles at MetLife, FAB, Orient, Sukoon, and DNI