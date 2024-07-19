Al Maya Group congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on his appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of Defence

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:34 AM

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, expressed his sincere admiration for Sheikh Hamdan’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

“Sheikh Hamdan has been a driving force behind the UAE’s remarkable achievements in the international arena,” said Vachani. “His appointment as Deputy Prime Minister is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and the trust placed in him by the UAE’s wise leadership,” he said.

Under Sheikh Hamdan’s guidance, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has fostered strong diplomatic ties with countries around the world, promoting the UAE’s image as a global hub for business, innovation, and tourism. His commitment to excellence has been recognized through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Excellence Award, which aims to advance the performance and practices of the ministry.

“We are confident that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will continue to excel in his new role as Deputy Prime Minister, further advancing the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader,” added Vachani.