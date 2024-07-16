Al Maya Group congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on his appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of Defence

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM

Al Maya Group, a leading conglomerate in the UAE, has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Defence.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, expressed his sincere admiration for Sheikh Hamdan’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the UAE's progress and prosperity.

"Sheikh Hamdan has been a driving force behind the UAE's remarkable achievements in the international arena," said Vachani.

"His appointment as Deputy Prime Minister is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and the trust placed in him by the UAE's wise leadership," he said.

Under Sheikh Hamdan’s guidance, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has fostered strong diplomatic ties with countries around the world, promoting the UAE's image as a global hub for business, innovation, and tourism. His commitment to excellence has been recognized through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Excellence Award, which aims to advance the performance and practices of the ministry.

"We are confident that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will continue to excel in his new role as Deputy Prime Minister, further advancing the UAE's position as a regional and global leader," added Vachani. "Al Maya Group stands in solidarity with Sheikh Hamdan and the UAE's leadership, and we remain steadfast in our support for the country's ongoing development and success." Al Maya Group, established in 1982, is a Dubai-based conglomerate with a diverse portfolio spanning retail, FMCG, bakery, apparel, and joint ventures. The group operates over 50 supermarkets across the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, and has successfully introduced more than 100 global brands to the region. “We at Al Maya Group are confident that under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan, the UAE will reach new heights of excellence and cement its status as a global leader. We are proud to see the UAE's leadership continue to evolve and strengthen, ensuring the country remains a beacon of stability and progress in the region," said Vachani.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Hamdan and wish him every success in his new role. May the UAE continue to flourish under his visionary leadership,” he said.