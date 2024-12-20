Al Maya Group celebrates Christmas festivities with Italy's extensive range of products

Al Maya Group, a prominent name in the UAE’s retail industry, proudly welcomed Edoardo Napoli, consul-general of Italy in Dubai, and Francesca Dell’Apa, deputy consul general of Italy in Dubai, to its Christmas festivities at an Al Maya supermarket in Dubai.

Renowned for its extensive selection of FMCG products, Al Maya Group has become a go-to destination for high-quality Italian goods such as premium pasta, sauces, olive oil, and confectionery—favourites not only among Italian expatriates but also among a diverse customer base across the UAE.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Napoli for gracing the occasion. He emphasised the significance of the Group’s partnership with Italy in delivering authentic products to UAE residents. "We are truly honoured to have Edoardo Napoli join us for this special event,” said Vachani. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing customers with genuine international flavours and experiences. As Christmas approaches, we hope our Italian customers, along with others, will enjoy the festivities with the authentic taste of Italy."

Edoardo Napoli praised the strong ties between Italy and the UAE, commending Al Maya Group for its efforts in promoting Italian culture and cuisine in the region. As part of its Christmas offerings, Al Maya Group has curated an impressive selection of festive treats, including holiday-themed chocolates, specialty beverages, and other gourmet delights, all designed to elevate seasonal celebrations. The event also highlighted the enduring partnership between Al Maya Group and Italian FMCG manufacturers, with a shared commitment to expanding the range of Italian products available in the UAE. With its widespread presence and reputation for excellence, Al Maya Group continues to cater to the diverse tastes of its customers by bringing high-quality offerings from around the world.

As the festive season draws near, Al Maya Group warmly invites customers to explore its stores and discover a delightful array of holiday-themed products, ensuring every celebration is unforgettable.