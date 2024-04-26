Al Bateen Fasteners: Empowering UAE's construction industry with high-quality fasteners

Attin Maggo, CEO of Al Bateen Fasteners LLC

For over 25 years, Al Bateen Fasteners LLC., the manufacturing arm of Al Bateen Building Materials Trading LLC., has been at the forefront of providing high-quality fasteners across various sectors, including Construction, Petrochemical, Power Generation and Railway Industries.

Currently, Al Bateen is involved in expanding and developing the Borouge Complex in Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Borealis, a leading Austrian international producer of chemical and plastic solutions. The company is also contributing to constructing the Madinah Entertainment Complex in Saudi Arabia, an upcoming entertainment destination initiated by Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) subsidiary.

The company boasts an impressive portfolio of successful projects, including iconic landmarks like SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, AIN Dubai, Blue Water Island in the UAE and NEOM in Saudi Arabia. It has also significantly contributed to infrastructure projects such as the Dubai Metro, Etihad Rail, Riyadh Metro, and Qatar Rail.

In the Petrochemical Industry, Al Bateen has played a vital role in projects such as the expansion and development of the Borouge Complex in Abu Dhabi, NLNG in Nigeria, and the Temane Thermal Power Plant in Southern Mozambique.

"At Al Bateen, we constantly strive to provide our clients with the best quality fasteners. We understand their primary expectations and ensure there is no compromise on quality. As an organisation in the UAE that has been growing and excelling over the past 25 years, we are proud to have become a trusted name in the industry," said Attin Maggo, CEO of Al Bateen Fasteners LLC.

The company prides itself on consistently producing excellent-quality, durable, and corrosion-resistant fasteners. These fasteners securely hold components, withstand environmental challenges, and ensure structural integrity. The company aims to maintain this optimum level of quality for years to come.

With advanced manufacturing facilities in India and China, Al Bateen is well-equipped to offer complex industrial fastening solutions. The product range includes Bolts, Nuts, Washers, Anchor Bolts, Stud Bolts, U & Eye Bolts, Sag Rods, Plates and Round Bards in all International Grades, specifications and finishes. The products adhere to DIN, ISO, ASTM, BS and ANSI standards.

Furthermore, while fasteners are the group's core business, the group has diversified into organic farming and real estate locally and internationally, particularly in the UAE, CIS, and India.