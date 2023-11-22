Ajman University ranks #28 in Times Higher Education Arab University rankings

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 1:12 PM

Ajman University (AU) has shown significant progress in the Times Higher Education (THE) Arab University Rankings 2023, climbing over 20 places to secure the 28th position in the Arab region. This marks a substantial improvement from its previous ranking in the 51-60 range last year. Within the UAE, AU now ranks 8th, showcasing its strengthening presence in the prestigious THE Arab Universities Ranking.

AU performed impressively across all the rankings criteria, while registering its highest scores in International Outlook (91.8) and Research (85.1). It underscores AU’s growing clout as a diverse global institution which is also making great strides in research.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of AU, highlighted this achievement, noting that Ajman University's remarkable advancement in the THE Arab University Rankings reflects the institution's dynamic approach and commitment to growth as a globally recognised Arab university. He emphasised the University's continuous efforts in enhancing various aspects such as teaching, research, international outlook, and societal impact, which collectively contribute to outstanding outcomes for both students and society.

The Times Higher Education Arab University Rankings judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, international outlook, and society. Their detailed and well-thought-out criteria provide a comprehensive and balanced comparison of the performance of universities throughout the year.