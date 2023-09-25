Ajman University, AKST Consulting organise 'Understanding energy transition' session

Engineer Ashraf Kraidy, General Manager of the company, delivered this course as part of the university's ongoing efforts to support UAE’s sustainability goals, and promoting environmental education and awareness.

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 12:34 PM

The Office of Sustainability at Ajman University, in collaboration with AKST Consulting, organised a training session titled 'Understanding Energy Transition.'

Engineer Ashraf Kraidy, General Manager of the company, delivered this course as part of the university's ongoing efforts to support UAE’s sustainability goals, and promoting environmental education and awareness.

The training session discussed future job opportunities for students and the skills most needed among employees in the field of energy and transition to a low-carbon economy. There was a significant focus on the growing demand for professionals with expertise in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable transportation, and the importance of these skills for the students and their academic and professional future.

Moreover, the session highlighted the importance of these promising fields to the economy, the environment and society, giving graduates the opportunity to contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future.

In addition, the training session discussed the substantial social and economic benefits associated with the concept of energy transition to increase access to clean and affordable energy, improving the quality of life for individuals and increasing employment opportunities.

By understanding the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition, students are empowered to develop sustainable and innovative solutions. This enables them to influence policies and strategies that promote sustainable development.

The training session also emphasized the necessity of working together at both international and national levels through the exchange of knowledge, technology, and expertise in the field of energy, in addition to collaborating to develop policies and measures to pave the way for a more sustainable future. Considering that energy transition involves global issues, university students can leverage this international understanding to stimulate research for innovative solutions with a global perspective applicable in various contexts.

Ajman University plays an active role in organizing a diverse range of activities and initiatives aimed at empowering youth and directing their energies towards creating a positive impact on society and the economy. This reflects the University’s profound vision and commitment to supporting the UAE’S sustainability goals, leading up to the COP28.