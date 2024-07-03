AI-assistant helps international companies set up in UAE

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:49 PM

The UAE is growing in popularity as a business relocation destination. But there's a downside — setting up a business is getting harder as demand rises: waiting times are longer, regulatory bodies are overwhelmed, helplines are constantly busy as thousands call for clarification, and the cost of mistakes in registration is higher than ever — both in time and money.

With the influx of businesspeople drawn to the UAE's markets, entrepreneurs need to meticulously prepare their submissions, learn local regulations, collect documents, and do everything flawlessly on their own. A single misstep means having to resubmit and start over.

Keeping track of all the requirements for business registration has become an increasingly difficult task amidst the growing demand for startup services. UPPERESTUP, an online platform launched in the UAE, aims to streamline this process.

UPPERESTUP is an AI-based platform from UPPERCASE, a veteran UAE player in traditional business consulting

"For 15 years at UPPERCASE, we've provided traditional licensing and business consulting around the world — we know firsthand what works and what doesn't. We want to take that experience of an established consulting player and make it accessible to all by packaging it into an online platform complete with an AI assistant. This approach doesn't just benefit entrepreneurs, it's a boost for the UAE economy as a whole. By streamlining the process of setting up a business, we'll see more companies relocating to take advantage of the opportunities here. Making it easier clears the way for increased economic activity and growth." said Vitaliy Chiryassov, founder of UPPERCASE and CEO of UPPERESTUP.

UPPERSETUP's tech is geared to help entrepreneurs create a clear roadmap and successfully launch their business in the UAE. The platform uses AI and ML technology with access to UPPERCASE's knowledge base. Through the platform, users will be able to easily set up and manage a business in the Emirates semi-autonomously, following a series of clear steps. The platform will provide required document templates, and information about licensing and registration procedures, and offer a transparent and affordable fee structure. The platform will help entrepreneurs quickly launch their businesses in the UAE and avoid common mistakes by following step-by-step instructions tailored to their specific business context. At the same time, the UPPERSETUP’s dashboard gives users a bird's-eye view of their progress, industry trends, and key performance indicators. It also provides access to legal, tax, and accounting services — all in one place.

In addition to the 'self-service' route, UPPERSETUP's marketplace connects entrepreneurs with investors, advisors and regulators. A rating and review system helps users find reliable business advisors, addressing the challenge of finding trustworthy partners in the UAE.