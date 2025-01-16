AHOY announces strategic investment in TradeSocial to simplify global trade

AHOY, the multi-sector deep-tech powerhouse providing tech stack, developer tools, and edge computing solutions, announced its collaboration with TradeSocial, a revolutionary platform aimed at making international importing easier and accessible for businesses of all sizes. This partnership has the potential to reshape the global trade landscape, empowering companies of all sizes to expand their reach without the traditional complexities of international commerce.

For AHOY, this investment is a testament to its commitment to enhancing operational excellence across diverse industries. Jamil Shinawi, CEO and Co-founder of AHOY, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “AHOY stands behind innovative companies that aim to ease everyday processes for businesses, and TradeSocial falls in line with that exactly. Investing in TradeSocial doesn’t just mean simplifying imports and exports for small and medium businesses; it paves the way for entrepreneurs to connect with global markets with the least amount of friction, and that’s a vision AHOY fully supports”.

TradeSocial’s mission is to empower businesses by providing tools and expert support that simplify the importing and exporting process. The platform allows companies to bring in and out smaller quantities seamlessly and efficiently, making international expansion more accessible than ever. Kacem Nasri, CEO of TradeSocial, stated: “Our goal is to empower businesses to expand internationally without the complexities traditionally associated with import and export. With AHOY’s support, we’re excited to enhance our platform’s capabilities and provide our users with unparalleled tools for a seamless trading journey.” As AHOY continues to push the boundaries of tech-driven solutions, this investment demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the global trade sector. The partnership between AHOY and TradeSocial is set to unlock new opportunities and facilitate smoother market expansions for businesses worldwide.

For more information about TradeSocial and how they are transforming international trade, visit www.TradeSocial.tech today.