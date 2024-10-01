Aeon & Trisl commemorate significant accomplishments with Emaar, Damac, Nakheel and Meraas awards

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 2:48 PM

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate has once again proven its dominance in the UAE's real estate industry by securing the No. 1 position at the Emaar Broker Awards for the fourth consecutive time, recognised for Q2 and H1 2024 at the Dubai Opera. On the same day, the agency was also honoured as the 'Top Performing Agency' by Damac Properties. Along with this A&T was recognised as 'Top Platinum Partner' by Dubai Holding’s Meraas & Nakheel at The Black Onyx Awards 2024, held at Bluewaters Forum, Dubai. These unprecedented achievements highlight the visionary leadership of Saleem Karsaz, Group CEO, and the agency's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

In a remarkable testament to its ongoing success and industry leadership, A&T has been honoured as the 5th Highest Top Performing Channel Partner by Sobha Realty at the H1 2024 awards for securing a prestigious 6-bedroom luxury mansion deal. Earlier, the agency also received the Top Performer Award at the Aldar Honours Awards. These achievements underscore the firm’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service and its relentless pursuit of excellence.

"At A&T, our consistent performance is a result of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to setting industry benchmarks," said Karsaz. "Securing these No.1 Positions from Emaar for the fourth time in a row and top position from Damac is a proud moment for our entire team. It reflects not only our strategic focus but also the collective efforts and dedication of every member of our global sales team and support staff, who work tirelessly to anticipate market needs and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

While the strategic vision of Karsaz has been the driving force behind Aeon & Trisl’s success, the operational excellence under Baber Shah, COO, has played a crucial supporting role. "Our series of awards from the top developers of UAE is a reflection of the synergy between visionary leadership and robust operational strategies," said Shah. "Together, we are committed to furthering our legacy of excellence in the real estate sector, and these awards are a witness to the hard work and collaboration of our entire team."

The success of Aeon & Trisl extends beyond its leadership team, thanks to the contributions of its dedicated team. Sikander Aziz, associate partner, expressed his pride, stating, "Consistency and excellence are what define us at Aeon & Trisl. Each day, we push the limits of what’s possible, and our status as the top real estate brokerage reflects our commitment to both our clients and the industry."

Safia Mehmood, associate partner, remarked, "Incredibly proud of our team at Aeon & Trisl. This recognition from Emaar and Damac highlights our collective dedication and pursuit of excellence. Congratulations to Team A&T for continually setting new benchmarks in the Dubai real estate industry."

Sharjeel Ali, associate partner, commented, "At Aeon & Trisl, collaboration fuels our success. Our relentless dedication to achieving both personal and collective goals continues to set us apart in Dubai's real estate market."

Farhan Saleem, another associate partner, added, "We at Aeon & Trisl, as a team, have the ability to work together toward a common vision. By channeling individual achievements into organisational goals, we consistently achieve extraordinary results." Kashif Qureshi and Yasmine Aziz, associate partners, emphasised the agency's client-centric approach: "We take pride in being the very best and most consistent real estate brokerage in Dubai. Achieving the number 1 brokerage status with Emaar consistently is a remarkable testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients and the trust they place in us." Fatima Alkobaisi, associate director, concluded stating, "Our success at Aeon & Trisl is built on a foundation of teamwork, trust, and excellence. Together, we strive to achieve results that go beyond expectations." Aeon & Trisl is a leading real estate agency, renowned for its exceptional service and market expertise. "With A&T's group global vision, the company is set to expand its international presence through upcoming roadshows in the USA, Singapore, Europe, UK, India, and East Africa," noted Araib Khan, global marketing head. With strategically located offices across the UAE, UK, and Pakistan, A&T excels in property sales, leasing, and investment advisory services, offering clients a seamless and comprehensive real estate experience. As A&T continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, this recognition serves as a reminder of the firm’s commitment to excellence, innovation, unparalleled market insights, and client satisfaction. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Aeon & Trisl is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.

