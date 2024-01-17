Advocate K G Anil Kumar shines as visionary leader: A dazzling night of excellence at the Visionary Leader Awards 2023 in Dubai

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 2:24 PM

The Visionary Leader Awards at Swissotel Al Murooj set a new standard for excellence in a dazzling showcase of leadership brilliance. The event, spanning from 5 to 9 pm, honoured leaders across 40 categories, underscoring accomplishments in various fields. Adv K G Anilkumar, chairman and managing director of ICL group of Companies, emerged as the distinguished recipient of the Visionary Leader award, a testament to his visionary contributions.

Follow us on







With the esteemed patronage of Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Rashed Alnuaimi, the ceremony not only recognised outstanding leadership but provided a stage for acknowledging individuals shaping a progressive future. The evening unfolded as a celebration of commitment, with leaders inspiring change and advancing their fields.

The gathering was graced by esteemed personalities, elevating the event to its fullest potential. Beyond the accolades, the Visionary Leader Awards 2023 became an immersive experience, incorporating entertainment events that added vibrancy to the celebration. As the curtains closed, the echoes of achievement reverberated, defining the spirit of excellence embodied by these visionary leaders.

In a star-studded Visionary Leader Awards 2023 celebration, individuals across diverse domains were recognized for their outstanding achievements. Amol Awasthi (Founder - CATALYST BUSINESS PARTNERS LLC ) received the prestigious Best Brand of the Year 2023 for excellence in branding, while Faisal Malabar (Corporate Executive Director of Malabar Gold and Diamonds)was honoured with The Visionary Retailer and Brand Creator Award 2023. Rafhi Filli, founder and CEO, Filli Cafe, received the Best Emerging Brand of the Year 2023, and Ahmed Ali Obaid Alhefeiti, founder, Wadi Dafta Plantation excelled in The Best Agriculture Service of the Year 2023. Arsalan Rehman, the youngest CEO of any radio network worldwide was honoured with The Best Radio and Broadcasting Brand Award 2023 for Vibe FM 105.4 – No.1 Desi Music Station. Abdul Aziz Anzar of Centric Group of Companies secured The Best Startup Brand of the Year 2023; Abdul Kadir Zakir Hussain, director, Oasis Cool and Heat LLC, excelled in HVAC, Paresh M Patel, founder, United We received in Technology Innovation and Augusto Di Pietro, international representative and coordinating lion officer for the Middle East at Lions Club International received the award for his service for Social Impact. Santhosh Kumaar Ketteth's, director, Poly Chem Middle East, received The Best Local Brand of the Year 2023, and Eng Adulla Al Mehairi, partner and board member of KAT was recognised for Knowledge and Innovation Excellence, CP Rizwan, former captain, UAE Cricket Team was honoured with The Best GCC Sports Man of the Year 2023. Muhamed Aasim Rajik's, founder and CEO of Masari Global, sustainable contributions earned the visionary award for sustainable contributions, while Dr Madhu Krishan received the Visionary Global Peace Award. Dr Krishan presented the Human Excellence Golden Award to Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Rashed Alnuaimi.

The Visionary Leader Awards 2023 recognised outstanding achievements in various categories, with notable winners including Ali Humaid Ali Alloghani Al Ali, Abdul Gafoor, director, Mr Light; Nada AL Barazi, artistic influencer, Rajesh G Menon, CEO at Vulcan & Miacasa Group Of Companies; Varghese Panakkal, chairman, Al Nasr Global Group Of Companies, Ahmed Lamraoui, founder and CEO, Lamraoui Group Investments And Healthcare; Ali Hamoud Al Ali, Labelle Chocolates And Flowers; Dariush Soudi, founder, Arena Capital; Tara Rose Kidd, founder, Tara Rose Salon; Abdul Rasheed Kuruvattinhalil, Manukkas Jewellery; Noman Javed, founder and CEO, Tradewheel.com; Iqbal Marconi, CEO, ECH Digital; Nabil Lahir, LEAMS Education; Obeid Khan Bangash, founder and CEO, J C Buckman; Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group Of Companies; Anshad Kamaludeen, CEO, KR Supershoppy; Hashim Abbas Hussain AL-Owais, artistic icon; Dr George Kaliyadan psychologist; advocate C Unni Krishnan, senior legal advisor, Shaikh Sultan Nasser Humaid Alnuaimi Legal Consultancy; Kishor Kumar managing director, Winterplus Interior Design Works LLC; Muhammad Shimnas, founder of IMAT Financial Services; Sreekumar Balakrishnan, founder, The Creative Factory; Nissar Thalangara, president Of Indian Association Sharjah; Anil Kumar, founder and CEO, Nirvana Investment LLC and Humaid Salem Juma Alshamsi, Taqreer Group of Companies. Each of these individuals showcased exceptional contributions and expertise in their respective fields, adding to the diverse array of accomplishments celebrated at the Visionary Leader Awards.

The resounding success of the dynamic Visionary Leader Awards 2023 was made achievable through the generous backing of its primary sponsors: Masari Global, Catalyst Business Partners LLC, Gourmet Food LLC, Taqreer Group of Companies, United We, and Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group Of Companies, Mr. Light, Vulcan Industries LLC, AL Ola Pigment Industry, Manukkas Jewellery LLC, Leams Education, and Travel World. These sponsors played a pivotal role in ensuring the triumph of the event, contributing significantly to crafting a memorable and impactful celebration. The occasion, marked by its vibrancy and excellence, was expertly orchestrated by XO Bills Media and Cloud 9 Events, infusing a sense of professionalism and panache into the proceedings. Their collective endeavours and partnership culminated in making the Visionary Leader Awards an exceptionally noteworthy and prosperous affair.