Advancing thoracic surgery in Dubai: Patient Experiences exceptional recovery after robotic lung surgery at American Hospital Dubai

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:35 PM

Victor Aigbogun, a 63-year-old British national, required surgical intervention to treat his lung condition. He came to American Hospital Dubai, where he underwent a robotic-assisted thoracoscopic lung resection or removal of a portion of the affected lung tissue. Just two days after surgery, he could go home, and two weeks later, he was back on his feet.

Victor's speedy recovery due to the benefits of a precision procedure is an integral aspect of robot-assisted surgery that has dramatically transformed medical outcomes. Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits, including enhanced precision, smaller incisions, less pain, less blood loss, quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays. In comparison, traditional surgeries, with their significantly invasive techniques that involve larger incisions, blood loss, etc, require a prolonged recovery phase.

American Hospital Dubai, a regional leader in robotic surgeries with its own Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgeries, recently introduced robotic lung operations, setting another milestone in patient care and surgical innovation. With over 1,500 robot-assisted surgeries performed since 2020, when it launched its robotic surgery programme, the hospital's Center of Excellence is the first private healthcare facility in the region to earn accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

Led by Dr Hussam Ismael, American Hospital Dubai's Consultant Thoracic Oncologist and General Surgeon specialising in robotic lung surgery, the complex procedure was expertly performed on Victor with absolute success. "Robotic technology empowers surgeons to perform complex procedures with unprecedented precision, ultimately improving patient experiences and optimising outcomes," said Dr Ismael.

Victor expressed profound gratitude for his exceptional care throughout his surgical journey at American Hospital Dubai: "I met with Dr Hussam, who supported me fully and took me through my options, helping me understand them clearly. I underwent lung surgery with minimal incisions, and I was not only ready to go home two days post-surgery, but I was back on my feet in less than two weeks. Thank you, Dr Hussam and American Hospital Dubai. I sincerely appreciate your care to help preserve my lungs and life," he said.