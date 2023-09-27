Advanced Media partners with Prague Film School

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 1:36 PM

After a successful edition of its biannual digital cinema community event, Advanced Media, the largest distributor of professional video, photo, broadcast and cinema equipment and accessories, has joined forces with Prague Film School (PFS) to curate a series of workshops and seminars specifically for students pursuing a degree in filmmaking.

CINESchool will take place from October 11 to 13 on Advanced Media’s premises from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. It will be a collaborative effort that aims to complement and go beyond the academic knowledge and hands-on experience that are already available to university students. The three-day workshops, seminars and screening will be conducted by PFS’s current instructors, Gary Griffin and Thomas Krivy, and Raam Reddy, PFS alumnus and recipient of the Golden Leopard in 2016.

CINESchool covers a range of topics from operating a camera and choosing the right lens to lighting and grip to colour and exposure in the digital realm, and includes informative sessions on preparing for every step of filmmaking.

Advanced Media is proud to be launching this exclusive edition in collaboration with Prague Film School. PFS trains aspiring filmmakers and actors through a praxis-heavy curriculum, involving them in numerous productions showcased in top film festivals. The school's ethos combines European art-house and American independent cinema, attracting diverse talent.

The first of its kind in the region, CINESchool, promises to be a memorable learning and networking experience for film students.

Registration is free and open to film students from across the UAE. For more information, please visit www.amt.tv.