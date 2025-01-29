Adelaide paint maker to bring cutting-edge, heat-reflective coatings to the Middle East

An Adelaide company’s heat reflective paints are poised to help cool the UAE and beyond after an international distribution deal was signed in Dubai today.

The agreement between Acryloc, a leading Adelaide-based manufacturer of paint and coatings, and ClimaGulf, a UAE-based pioneer in sustainable cooling solutions, was signed during Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs’ official trade mission.

Acryloc’s products can reflect up to 87 per cent of the sun’s heat, addressing the growing need for sustainable solutions in urban environments facing rising temperatures.

Acryloc is a family-owned paint maker, based in Dry Creek, that have been manufacturing and selling water-based coatings for more than 30 years.

The company anticipates that a successful expansion into the UAE could result in a 30 per cent increase in local jobs and the construction of a larger, purpose-build facility in South Australia.

The distribution deal was facilitated through introductions and ongoing support from the Department of State Development’s trade teams located in Adelaide and the UAE, and follows almost a year of discussions, product trials and testing.

Acryloc’s reflective paints and coatings have the dual benefits of helping to cool urban areas, while also improving sustainability by boosting energy efficiency.

Since its establishment in 2010, ClimaGulf has been a leader in introducing advanced cooling technologies across the UAE. Both companies aim to position Acryloc products as the leading choice for environmentally conscious cooling solutions in the Middle East.

Joe Szakacs said this partnership between Acryloc and ClimaGulf is a testament to South Australian innovation and our ability to drive impactful global collaborations. "Acryloc’s commitment to quality and sustainability aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s vision for energy efficiency and sustainable urbanisation. Our government is proud to play a key role in facilitating partnerships that deliver economic and environmental value on a global scale," he said. Davin Slobedman, general manager of Operations, Acryloc, said Acryloc is proud to partner with ClimaGulf to bring our innovative, heat-reflective coatings to the UAE and the wider Middle East. "Our products, which reflect up to 87 per cent of heat and significantly improve building energy efficiency, are a testament to our commitment to quality, sustainability, and meaningful solutions to climate challenges." The outstanding support from the South Australian government, especially from Sidharth Mehta, regional director for MENA; and Olga Kostic, TradeStart advisor in Adelaide, has been pivotal in making this collaboration a reality. Sabu Abraham, general manager, ClimaGulf, said Acryloc’s heat-reflective coatings are a transformative solution for the region.

"With their eco-friendly, low-VOC formulations and customizable colour options, they offer a superior alternative to conventional market offerings. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver sustainable building solutions that align with regional needs and global climate goals."