Adamas Motor Group hosts largest Lotus Emira gathering in the Middle East

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 4:36 PM

Adamas Motor Group, the exclusive retail partner of Lotus Cars in the UAE, is proud to announce the resounding success of the Lotus Emira Founders Appreciation Event held on February 3. The activity was held as a gesture of gratitude to first local owners and concluded with over 50 vehicles joining in for a commemorative photograph, marking the largest gathering of Lotus Emira sports cars ever held in the Middle East.

The Emira Founders Appreciation Event underscored the exceptional sales performance of the Lotus Emira in the UAE in 2023. It also celebrated the flourishing community of local Lotus enthusiasts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, now recognised among the most successful global cities for Lotus Emira sales last year, under the stewardship of Adamas Motor Group.

Karl Hamer, chairman and CEO, Adamas Motor Group, said: "Today, we celebrate not only the success of the Lotus Emira but also the unparalleled bond that unites us with the Lotus community in the UAE. We are truly thankful for the trust and passion of our owners and are thrilled to see the Emira making a mark on the roads of the UAE and becoming an integral part of the Lotus legacy."

Dan Balmer, executive director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Group Lotus, said: "We are delighted with the success of Emira globally and seeing the fast-growing community of owners in the UAE. The Emira captures the ethos of Lotus while incorporating new technological innovations that satisfy the present consumer expectations. In 2024, deliveries will commence for the new turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. We look forward for the community to continue to grow and remain engaged with the brand."

The Lotus Emira became a modern icon in the world of sports cars, and has captivated local enthusiasts with its dynamic performance, cutting-edge technology and timeless design. This mid-engined performance car tips the scales at only 1,405 kilograms in its lightest configuration and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Available powertrains include a Lotus engineered 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit from technical partner AMG or the characterful 3.5-litre V6, both calibrated for maximum driver engagement. Despite its class-leading performance, the Emira is considered an every-day sportscar and features a wealth of convenience features setting new standards for practicality, comfort and functionality.

Lotus Emira is available to order from Lotus Cars UAE, operated by Adamas Motor Group and priced from Dh415,000.

For further information on the car in the UAE, please visit: www.lotuscars.ae/ and www.adamasmotors.com