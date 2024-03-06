Acintyo Investment redefines investment excellence with launch in the market

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 4:21 PM

Acintyo Investment, a pioneering investment firm committed to precision, innovation, and reshaping the global investment landscape, proudly announces its official launch. With a core philosophy centered around risk management, diversification, trading psychology, and core skills in various market segments, Acintyo Investment aims to provide consistent risk- adjusted returns to investors.

Led by a team of industry veterans, including Jatin Mansata as fund manager and CIO, Kamal Shah, Ajay Rawtani, Piyush Rambhia, Ravi Rajpal, and Khyati Mashru Vasani as founding partners, Acintyo Investment brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to its mission.

"Acintyo's core skills lie in navigating the equity segment of the Indian market with precision and insight. We identify opportunities for diversification within the Indian equity segment and across different geographies, seeing Japan as one of the recent possibilities to grow. Additionally, our expertise extends to the derivatives segment in US indices, where we employ innovative strategies to maximise returns while managing risk effectively," said Jatin Mansata, fund manager, and chief investment officer at Acintyo Investment.

Ajay Rawtani, head of research, said: "As the firm's strategies are designed to adapt to changing market conditions while aiming to deliver consistent returns over the long term. At Acintyo, we prioritise risk management, diversification, and understanding trading psychology to optimise investment outcomes for our clients. Risk is an important factor, key to financial success, and integral to our meticulous analysis of the market."

The launch of the new product marks a significant milestone in the firm's journey towards redefining investment excellence. The company's commitment to precision, innovation, and a deep understanding of global markets positions it as a trusted partner for investors seeking consistent risk-adjusted returns.

For more information, visit https://acintyoinvestment.com/