Access 30+ investors, 150+ industry leaders at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 3:52 PM

The UAE’s largest celebration of entrepreneurship, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2024, is taking an immersive approach for its upcoming 7th edition on February 3-4 2024, which will bring together more than 150 visionary founders, industry leaders, investors and emerging entrepreneurs together.

Spanning 9 specialised areas, it focuses on key sectors such as technology, creative economy, and sustainability, creating a dynamic platform for networking and innovation.

The event comprises five exclusive zones and 4 stages, within these dedicated zones, SEF 2024 will host more than 200 activities including discussions, pitch competitions, performances, creative workshops, investor-investee networking sessions, and more. These specialised areas will present boundless opportunities for entrepreneurial engagement and innovation for the entire ecosystem and have been strategically designed around key streams of ‘impact,’ ‘founders,’ ‘community,’ and ‘creativity,’ offering founders, VCs, tech leaders, investors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and ecosystem enablers a vibrant platform to connect, learn, ideate, and scout the next big opportunity.

Registration for SEF 2024 is now open at https://sharjahef.com/.

SEF - not just a festival; a vibrant ecosystem

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, stated: “We have put a great deal of thought and effort into creating a truly immersive and empowering experience for all that will attend SEF 2024. Under our overarching theme of “Our Shared Canvas,” SEF 2024 will encapsulate the essence of collaborative innovation and collective impact; As it serves as a powerful metaphor, illustrating how the diverse strokes of individual and collective efforts come together to create a positive sustainable ecosystem of entrepreneurship.”

Zones and stages that will inspire and transform

The five designated zones and four exclusive stages within each themed area at SEF 2024 are more than spaces; they have been designed as mini ecosystems specialised in the key sectors of technology, creative economy, sustainability, and more. These vibrant spaces will host 150+ renowned speakers, 30+ workshops on numerous topics of interest to both existing and emerging entrepreneurial talents, feature 100+ exhibiting startups including tech-driven sustainability focused founders, and more, enabling festival attendees to transform their ideas into opportunities, paving the way for limitless possibilities.

The Impact Stage Powered by Arada, which will host the opening ceremony and serve as the key platform for global and local speakers, shedding light on the role of entrepreneurs as both business leaders and contributors to societal and global changes. Representing a melting pot of entrepreneurial sectors and communities, truly reflecting the SEF 2024 theme of “Our Shared Canvas,” this stage will provide valuable insight and inspiration from local and global thought-leaders, giving a comprehensive window into the business landscape of the present and the future.

True to the entrepreneurial spirit of SEF 2024, the Startup Town, Powered By EMAAR, will feature exhibiting startups, the immersive ‘Sharjah Pavilion’, as well as the Founder Stage, which will host lively discussions on advanced tech, investment insights, artificial intelligence, and other topics that are shaping the business world.

On this stage the highly anticipated ‘Startup Pitch Competition’ will unveil the next big entrepreneurial breakthroughs, while an Investors Lounge will enable aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to connect with potential investors and VCs, helping founders to gain crucial insights into scaling strategies and financial backing.

The Sustainability Zone — powered by Sharjah Sustainable City and BEEAH Group, prime examples of eco-conscious ventures and enterprises — will champion activities and talks with an environmental theme, enabling connections, collaboration, and discourse between those with eco-progressive mindset, underscoring the importance of sustainability in entrepreneurship and highlighting the positive impact that innovative solutions can have on environmental and social issues.

The lively centrepiece of the festival, and SEF 2024’s designated space for live entertainment, the Creative Zone, will host an incredible lineup of 15+ performers & entertainers on the Creative Stage. This is where renowned global and regional performers, filmmakers, content creators and other creative pioneers will provide unforgettable entertainment throughout the festival.

Community Zone, which will also feature a Community Stage, will provide a perfect place to network and facilitate collaboration within the local and regional entrepreneurial and SME community. Through coworking spaces, startup pods, and a dedicated workshop area, this zone will also provide a space for cross-pollination between like minded SMEs, presenting a unique opportunity to gain knowledge, share expertise and ideas, as well as a place to forge strong partnerships.

Finally, the SEF 2024, Serving as the ideal place to be inspired and see entrepreneurship in action, the Souq Zone is designed as an engaging market space to relax, try incredible food and refreshments, connect with other festival attendees, and show support for startups by shopping at their pop-up outlets featuring the latest in fashion, beauty, cosmetics, F&B and more.

