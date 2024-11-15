Abu Dhabi to host International Investor Summit, bringing together global leaders in investment and innovation

This November, the emirate of Abu Dhabi will host the highly anticipated International Investor Summit, a premier event that promises to be a game-changer for investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide. Organized by IVY Growth Associates and Mehta Wealth, the summit builds on the success of IVY’s renowned 21BY72 series and Mehta Wealth’s Global Investment Conference (GIC), both of which have established themselves as key platforms for global entrepreneurship and investment.

Set to attract over 500 distinguished delegates, including limited partners, high net-worth individuals, and family offices, the summit will cover a range of sectors including public markets, real estate, AI, healthcare, and sustainability. This prestigious event will bring together prominent thought leaders and industry experts who will share valuable insights on the future of finance, government incentives, and disruptive innovations shaping the global economy.

The summit follows the tremendous success of the 21BY72 series, which has garnered over 28,000 attendees, including 300+ venture capitalists and 200+ influential speakers. Past speakers have included global figures like Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal from Shark Tank India, alongside industry icons such as Sarthak Ahuja, Arjun Vaidya, and Parul Gulati. This year’s summit will continue this tradition with an exciting lineup of speakers who will provide invaluable perspectives on the evolving investment landscape. The two-day event will kick off with a focus on public market insights, featuring discussions on emerging trends and market dynamics. The day will conclude with a prestigious gala networking event, offering attendees the chance to connect with key figures in the industry. Day two will center on startups and private markets, providing entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas to a live audience of investors, fostering collaboration and growth. Mehta Wealth’s GIC, which has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of investment conferences, has hosted influential policymakers and stock market leaders over the years, including Jayant Sinha, Dr Subramanian Swamy, Bharat Shah, Madhusudan Kela, Saurabh Mukherjea, and Sunil Singhania. With its history of successful gatherings, the GIC has helped set the stage for the International Investor Summit, elevating the event to new heights.

The International Investor Summit in Abu Dhabi represents a dynamic platform for future-shaping investments and sustainable innovations. For investors, industry leaders, and startups, this summit offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, strategic partnerships, and a closer look at the next wave of global investment.