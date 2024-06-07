ABC Cargo announces winners of IPL Free Hit Predict & Win contest

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 2:53 PM

ABC Cargo, the leading cargo company in the GCC, recently concluded its highly anticipated ABC IPL Free Hit Predict & Win contest. Over the past two months, the contest captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts across the region with its exciting prizes and enthusiastic participation.

The contest was launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and challenged participants to predict match outcomes. From nail-biting finishes to unexpected upsets, fans eagerly submitted their predictions for each IPL match. The grand finale saw winners emerge in various categories: Ejaj Hamsa as the title winner, Akhil Krishna as the Purple Cap Winner, Kishor Kulangara Chandran as the orange cap winner, and Halikul Jaman as the most valuable player.

The mega prize winners will each receive the highly sought-after iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, by sharing their IPL fan videos, five participants earned an extra reward: Samsung Galaxy phones. Beyond the grand prizes, 71 winners were selected for correctly answering the daily prediction, each receiving a smartwatch.

ABC management expressed their gratitude to all participants and fans who made the contest a resounding success. Looking ahead, the company plans to organise more engaging events in the future. Winners can expect their prizes to be distributed by 10th of this month.