Aark Developers wins Rising Developer of the year award at UAE Realty Awards 2024

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 2:19 PM

Aark Developers, a leading name in the UAE real estate sector, has been awarded the prestigious Rising Developer of the Year Award at the UAE Realty Awards 2024, organised by Finance World Magazine. This accolade highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and timely delivery of high-quality real estate projects.

Under the visionary leadership of Rahul Kumar Gupta, chairman, Aark Developers has rapidly emerged as a key player in the real estate industry. With over three decades of experience, Mr. Gupta’s strategic vision and dedication to innovation have driven the company to new heights. His leadership has established Aark Developers as a go-to brand for luxurious and accessible living spaces in the UAE. “We are immensely honoured to receive this recognition,” said Rahul Kumar Gupta. “This award underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional projects that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. At Aark Developers, we strive to redefine luxury living through our dedicated approach to sustainability and timely delivery.”

Aark Developers has built a reputation for delivering projects on schedule, making them one of the fastest-growing developers in the region. Their adherence to timelines without compromising on quality has earned them the trust of clients and stakeholders alike. This commitment is particularly evident in the rapid completion of Aark Residences, which is set to be completed in just 20 months by December 2024. The company's strategic investments in prime locations like Al Marjan Island and Dubailand underscore their forward-thinking approach. By being one of the earliest investors in Al Marjan Island and recognising the future potential of Dubailand, Aark Developers has positioned itself at the forefront of the UAE’s real estate expansion. With a clear focus on innovation, accessibility, and luxury, Aark Developers is poised for continued success. The upcoming launch of their luxury beachfront project, Sora Beach Residences, is set to redefine high-end residential living standards, further enhancing their reputation as a leader in the real estate industry. This Dh4.2 billion project boasts uninterrupted 100 per cent sea views and brings together the world’s best architects, interior designers, and construction teams to create this marvel on Marjan Island.



Aark Developers is committed to transforming the UAE's real estate landscape through creativity, technology, and a customer-centric approach. Their projects are designed to offer unparalleled luxury and comfort, making them a brand of choice for discerning buyers.