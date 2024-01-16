A gateway to new era of innovation: Dahua Technology unveils cutting-edge experience centre in Dubai

Brigadier Mohammad Karam, head of Dubai Police Traffic Department, and Dr Khamees, chief technology officer of Ayoon, lead the ceremonial ribbon cutting, marking the grand opening of a new chapter in collaboration between law enforcement and technology in Dubai.

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 5:34 PM

Dahua Technology Middle East & North Africa, a leading global tech and security solutions provider, announced the grand opening of their state-of-the-art experience centre in Dubai, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by Brigade Mohammad Karam, head of Dubai Police Traffic Department. This innovative hub, strategically located in the heart of the Middle East, stands as a testament to Dahua's unwavering commitment to unity, growth, and breakthrough technology, according to the privately held company founded in China.

"Dahua's revolutionary experience centre marks a significant upgrade, symbolising the company's dedication to providing superior products and services tailored specifically for the Middle East and North Africa. In line with Dahua's philosophy of collaboration, this centre aims to foster robust relationships, ensuring shared success with partners and customers in this dynamic new era,” said Yacob Bai, CEO, Dahua — MENA. "We celebrate Dahua Innovation Centre where we can brainstorm, join forces, and deepen our partnerships. Together, we aspire to step into the future and craft a prosperous tomorrow for both Dahua and our valued partners. We believe in smart growth fueled by unity and collaboration. This 'New Era' is all about working together to achieve remarkable things. Everything is upgrading."

Equipped with advanced technology and located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, the Dubai experience centre offers an immersive platform for customers and partners alike. It serves as a tangible manifestation of Dahua's continuous innovation, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the value brought by the company's industry-leading solutions across various sectors.

Open to all Dahua customers and partners from this week, the centre provides a unique opportunity to explore Dahua's comprehensive solutions portfolio directly.

"As we inaugurate this inspiring space, Dahua extends a warm invitation to partners, customers, and industry enthusiasts to join in this journey of success and growth. The New Era signifies a commitment to upgrading everything, and Dahua is excited about the prospects of achieving remarkable milestones together,” added Bai who heads the regional operations for Dahua that provides solutions in domains as diverse as security, smart parking, traffic management and smart city parking, banking and retail and even smart energy and new electricity systems.

As a company, Dahua also specialises in smart home solutions, advance technology CCTV, smart education and commercial display solutions. Dahua's investment in this cutting-edge facility underlines its dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation within the region. The experience centre will provide a platform for customers, partners, and industry professionals to interact with Dahua's comprehensive suite of solutions firsthand.