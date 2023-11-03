A collective call to climate crisis: Global Compact Network UAE unveils climate action taskforce

The Climate Action Taskforce is set to advance to its second phase on November 13, 2023, with a deep dive into the topics of Just Transition and Climate Action in the Value Chain. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 5:32 PM

The Global Compact Network UAE, a dedicated advocate for responsible business practices, proudly announces the launch of its pioneering Climate Action Taskforce.

Hosted at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, this initiative represents the first in a series of taskforces aimed at fostering industry-specific dialogue and accelerating businesses' readiness to establish, implement, and achieve credible climate targets in line with the 1.5-degree pathway.

Taking robust climate action stands as the cornerstone to building healthier and thriving societies, communities, businesses, and economies. The Climate Action Taskforce embodies this principle and endeavours to promote and preserve the core mission of the Global Compact Network UAE. By providing learning, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building opportunities, it engaged participant companies in a series of industry-specific working groups focused on mitigation and adaptation across various industry sectors.

“The private sector plays a pivotal role in driving climate change discussions into concrete actions. With the launch of our Climate Action Taskforce, companies are given a unique opportunity to create change and implement scalable efforts towards this global issue,” emphasised Joëlle Jammal, Executive Director of the Global Compact Network UAE.

The Climate Action Taskforce is set to advance to its second phase on November 13, 2023, with a deep dive into the topics of Just Transition and Climate Action in the Value Chain. The Global Compact Network UAE eagerly anticipates the launch of additional Task forces on Youth and Gender Equality, aimed at aligning towards the Ten Principles of responsible business.