800CARGURU wins 'Top Automotive Service Provider of the Year' at the Global Saga Awards 2024

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM

800CARGURU, a leading name in automotive services, has once again solidified its position as an industry leader by clinching the prestigious 'Top Automotive Service Provider of the Year' award at the Global Saga Awards 2024. The esteemed event took place at the luxurious Dusit Thani Dubai on March 3.

The award was presented to the CEO and founder of 800CarGuru by renowned Bollywood veteran, Suniel Shetty, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. His presence added a touch of glamour and significance to the event, making it an unforgettable moment for all attendees.

The Global Saga Awards recognise and celebrate excellence across various sectors, showcasing outstanding achievements and contributions made by organisations and individuals worldwide. The event witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, dignitaries, and key stakeholders from various industries, further highlighting the significance of 800CARGURU's accomplishment.

Speaking on this momentous achievement, the CEO of 800CARGURU, Syed Ovais Ahmed, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive the ‘Top Automotive Service Provider of the Year' award at the Global Saga Awards. This recognition serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team. Our commitment to delivering exceptional services and exceeding customer expectations is commendable."

Renowned as one of the UAE's premier car repair service providers and a trusted name in the automotive industry, 800CarGuru has catered to over 300,000 satisfied customers. We pride ourselves on offering a comprehensive 'One Stop Solution' for all car requirements, including battery replacements, tire changes, jump-starts, car towing, and top-notch automotive care at our state-of-the-art service centre facilities.

800CarGuru demonstrates a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and convenience. The availability of a 24/7 call center handling multiple languages further enhances accessibility and customer-centricity. This holistic approach undoubtedly contributes to establishing 800CarGuru as a pinnacle of reliability and customer satisfaction among motorists.

In addition to becoming the trusted choice for individual motorist, 800CarGuru has formed strategic partnerships with prominent insurance providers, including Orient Takaful, NGI (National General Insurance) and Abu Dhabi National Takaful. These collaborations aim to enhance the overall customer experience, providing policyholders with a seamless and reliable roadside assistance solution.