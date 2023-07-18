50,076 fortunate individuals win prizes worth Dh12,615,559 at O! Millionaire Draw

Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 4:13 PM

O! Millionaire, the foremost provider of an environmentally conscious draw, announced the winners of its latest O! Millionaire Green Draw. The winning numbers for the latest O! Millionaire Green Draw were 2, 5, 13, 23, 26, 35, 36, delivering triumph and elation to 563 fortunate individuals who have won prizes worth Dh142,550. One fortunate participant had the golden opportunity to claim a life-altering Dh100,000 against the Green Certificate ID 8KBN 5T46. The O! Millionaire Green Draw ensures that extraordinary rewards are attainable for all, with numerous winners consistently matching all or less out of the seven numbers. O! Millionaire are pioneers in this field –impacting sustainability, known as 'The First Green Draw in the World'.

Beyond the pursuit of exceptional prizes, participating in the O! Millionaire Green Draw contributes to the establishment of a sustainable future. O! Millionaire’s unwavering commitment to combat deforestation and mitigate climate change is reinforced with each Green Certificate (ticket) purchased, as the company actively engages in tree-planting endeavours. By actively participating in both the draw and environmental conservation efforts, participants become influential agents of change, contributing to the preservation of our planet and securing a brighter future for generations to come.

"We are thrilled to bear witness to the transformative power of the O! Millionaire Green Draw," said Ralph Martin, chairman at O! Millionaire. "With each draw, we witness the dreams of our participants coming one step closer to actualisation. Our unwavering dedication lies in providing an unforgettable experience and bestowing generous prizes upon our winners, while simultaneously making a profoundly positive impact on the environment. We cordially invite everyone to embark on this remarkable journey and partake in the most environmentally conscious draw on earth."

The O! Millionaire Green Draw has become synonymous with life-changing experiences, empowering winners to pursue their dreams and dramatically transform their lives. While the prestigious Grand Prize continues to increase and now worth Dh80,500,000 ($21,994,000) for the next week’s draw Episode 62 (July 21), the draw has consistently delivered exceptional rewards to those who matched 3/4/5 and 6 out of 7 numbers. Every week presents a new opportunity for triumphant achievements and life-altering transformations.

O! Millionaire participants have two avenues through which they can achieve success. Firstly, through the weekly raffle draw, wherein a winner is selected from the serial numbers of the Green Certificates sold within the same week. These serial numbers, known as Green Certificate (Raffle) IDs, hold the key to life-changing moments. Secondly, the grand draw introduces a 7/44 mechanism, where a machine randomly selects seven numbers from a pool of 44. The excitement builds every Thursday night at 20:00 (UTC +4) during the live draw, streamed on the official O! Millionaire Facebook and YouTube channels.

To participate in the O! Millionaire draw, individuals can purchase Green Certificates and select seven numbers ranging from 1 to 44. The standard entry fee is Dh25 ($6). Online purchases remain available until 30 minutes prior to the draw.

The O! Millionaire Green Draw continues to captivate participants worldwide, harmoniously merging incredible prizes with an unwavering commitment to a greener future. More information on the draw and how to participate is available on – www.omillionaire.com.